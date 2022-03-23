Lillian Joyce (Ware) Swendsen, 72 of Salt Springs, Florida went to be with the Lord on February 7, 2022. She was born March 7, 1949 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl. She is the daughter of the late Violet and Clarence Edward Jones. Joyce moved to Georgia at a young age where she was a graduate of North Cobb high school. Joyce married George Wayne Ware of Rome, GA. and had 3 children Brian, Darian, and Regina Ware. Joyce furthered her education by attending Berry and Shorter College in Rome, GA. where she received her Teaching Degree. She taught at Pepperell elementary in Lindale, GA. Wayne and Joyce, were members of Oak Hill Church of Christ, and were very active in the church and community there. George Wayne Ware Preceded Joyce in Death on Oct. 8, 2004, after moving to Hernando, FL. Joyce continued her teaching at Floral City elementary in FL. Later Joyce married Gary Swendsen and is survived by him and step son Pat & Melinda Swendsen, step daughter Carrie & Ben Green. Joyce was preceded in death by her daughter Regina Lynnette Ware on March 18, 2008. Joyce is also survived by her sons Brian & Christa Ware, Darian & Rebecca Ware, and Grandkids James Morin, Cody & Sammy Ware, and Cory Ware and great grandkids. In Joyce's free time she enjoyed sewing, photography, hunting, and anything outdoors from plants, birds, and butterflies. She was a kind, caring, and loving person and will be truly missed by all that knew her. Memorial services for Lillian Joyce (Ware) Swendsen will be held at Oak Hill Church of Christ in Rome, GA March 26, 2022 from 10AM to 12PM
