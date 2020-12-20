Miss Madison Jewell Sweat, age 17, of Rome and formerly of Cedartown passed away Friday, December 18, 2020 after her courageous battle with stomach cancer. Jewell fought hard in her battle against Stomach Cancer, a very rare and extremely difficult cancer to beat. She did it with optimism and grace daily. Jewell was for sure one of a kind. From the time she was just a baby to her last days, she was always so wonderful to be around. The scary teenage phase never did suit her, she was thoughtful and kind and had an extraordinarily strong will to do what was right. She didn't understand doing things that were obviously against the rules and she never wavered in that. She was continually active in many programs through her life. Always going the extra mile in each of them. To mention a few that she loved and helped mold her were FUMC of Cedartown, The Saint Mary's School community (where faith, learning & friends were instilled daily) The Bucs Cheerleading teams (who taught her what a team really was skills, friendship & love), Hot Shots (where she cheered, coached, taught & loved) The Model community along with many groups/clubs and her favorite-Cheer. She loved Friday Night lights going right into early morning Competitions with her fellow cheerleaders. She was an A student and took all her classes seriously. She worked hard in all honors, AP & regular classes. She loved Art class! While she had many responsibilities that she took very seriously and put her all into them... She always had time for fun. And she was the most fun anywhere she went. Beautiful, hilarious, silly, fun... She possessed all the qualities that most of us wish we had a few of. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Dr. Ed Sweat and great grandfather, Dr. Richard Jewell. Jewell was born March 24, 2003 in Rome, Georgia and is survived by her mother, June Sweat; father, Lee Dingler; great grandmother, Beverly Jewell, grandparents, Becky Sweat and Tommy & Karen Dingler ; aunts & uncles, Perry & Courtney Jewell, Ginny and Tommy Hughes, David & Debra O'Neal, Jessica & Heath Watkins; cousins, William Jewell, Patrick Jewell, Brooke Brinkley, Trey Hughes, Jordan Watkins, John Watkins, and Emily Watkins. Several other loved ones also survive. Due to the COVID pandemic, Jewell's family wishes to keep everyone safe and healthy, therefore they will only be having a private service to celebrate her life. To allow Jewell's many friends to celebrate her life, her service will be recorded and shared via Facebook. Rev. Dr. Mark Nugent will provide scriptures of comfort as Mr. Grant Magness will deliver a eulogy and words of hope. The family requests that flowers please be omitted and memorial contributions made in Jewell's memory to Mission Is Possible. Please use the link https://missionispossible.net/. The Smith & Miller Funeral Home of Cedartown is honored to serve the family of Miss Madison Jewell Sweat.