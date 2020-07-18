Mr. James Arthur Swanson, age 95, of Lindale, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Mr. Swanson was born in Taylorsville, Georgia on July 18, 1925, son of the late Edward Wiley Swanson and the late Lena Belle Wade Swanson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Martha Evelyn Carmichael Swanson, and by six brothers, George, Ralph, Clyde, W.D. Charles and Edward Swanson. Mr. Swanson was raised on a farm and worked very hard until he joined the U. S. Navy in 1944 during World War II in the South Pacific aboard the USS Formoe DE 509 and saw action in 3 battles at sea. After returning from the Navy he farmed for 3 years and then went to work at Pepperell Manufacturing where he worked for twenty years. After leaving the mill he worked as a carpenter and then retired from Bekaert Steel following 13 years of employment. He was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church in Lindale where he had served as a Deacon, Sunday School Director, on the Building & Grounds Committee and was a member of the choir, Brotherhood and the XYZ Club. Spending time with his family brought him the most joy. Survivors include three sons, Roger Swanson, Lindale, Kenneth Swanson (Judy), Silver Creek, and Anthony Swanson (Terri), Waleska; five grandchildren, Terry Swanson, Eric Swanson, Kevin Swanson, Allison Hicks and Jennifer Blakeney; ten great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; a brother, Wade Swanson, Amarillo, TX; nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Earl Fowlkes and the Rev. Dennis Conway officiating. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are recommended. Interment will follow in Antioch Cemetery in Cedartown with the U. S. Navy presenting military honors. Mr. Swanson will lie instate at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1pm until 1:45pm with social distancing measures being followed. Masks are recommended. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Active: Terry Swanson, Eric Swanson, Kevin Swanson, Jason Blakeney, Terry Hicks, Aaron Swanson, Landon Swanson and Brady Swanson. Honorary: Deacons of Park Avenue Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Park Avenue Baptist Church, P. O. Box 189, Lindale, GA 30147. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
