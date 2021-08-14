Mrs. Georgia Elizabeth Mullinax Swanson, age 93, of Silver Creek, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Swanson was born in Floyd County, Georgia on September 4, 1927, daughter of the late Clyde Mullinax and the late Bessie Irene Griffies Mullinax. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Wylie Swanson, by a son-in-law, Tommy Staley, and by two brothers, M. T. Mullinax and James Mullinax. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Swanson worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse with Rome OBGYN Associates. She was a faithful member of Park Avenue where she was a member of the W. M. U. and sang in the choir for many years. Mrs. Swanson loved sports, especially the Georgia Bulldogs. Survivors include three daughters, Shirley Gilbert (Mac), Silver Creek, Martha Millican (Spencer), Lindale, and Jennie Hines, Lindale; two sons, Jimmy Swanson (Cheryl), Rome, and Mike Swanson (Kristi), Calhoun; nine grandchildren, David Gotterer, Chris Gilbert, Angie Taylor, Sommer Kirby, Candace Branton, Jessica Minton, Danielle White, Stefanie Staley, and Devin Swanson; nineteen great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 11am at Park Avenue Baptist Church with Dr. Earl Fowlkes officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10am until the service time. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Wednesday at 10:30am and include: Active: Chris Gilbert, Devin Swanson, David Gotterer, Nick Jones, Blake Kirby, Reece Kirby, Mason Gilbert, and Bryant Minton. Honorary: Deacons of Park Avenue Baptist Church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Park Avenue Baptist Church, P. O. Box 189, Lindale, GA 30147. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
