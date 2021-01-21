Mrs. Louise Chandler Sutton, age 95, went home to be with her Lord on January 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Harry Sutton to whom she was married for 54 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Mr. J.W. Herschel Chandler, and Mrs. Ila Vann Chandler, and her sister, Mrs. Florence C. Jordan. Mrs. Sutton graduated from Girls High School in Rome, and earned her B.S. degree from Tennessee Polytechnical Institute. She later earned her M.A. and Ed.S. degrees from George Peabody College in Nashville. Mrs. Sutton was a faithful pastor's wife who served many churches with her husband in Tennessee and Georgia. She was also an educator for many years, teaching at McEwen High School in McEwen, Tennessee, and Rome Junior High for eight years before beginning her teaching career at Coosa Valley Tech (now Ga. Northwestern Technical Institute) in Rome for 29 years. When she was at public restaurants, shopping or other public places, a former student would often recognize her and greet her with the comment, "you were my favorite teacher." Mrs. Sutton loved to travel, and did so extensively to sites around the world as well as domestically. She also loved to dance and did so until she was 91 years of age. Mrs. Sutton is survived by her brother, William Chandler (Sadie) of Dechard, Tn., nieces, Kathi Jacabozzi (Ken) of Fisher, IN, Linda Astin (Tom) of Rome, and nephews, Jimmy Jordan (Wanda), and Richard Chandler of Rome. She is also survived by six great-nieces, and nephews, and eight great-great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staffs of Brookdale Assisted Living Community and Winthrop Health and Rehab for their loving assistance and care for Mrs. Louise C. Sutton. In lieu flowers the family requests donation be sent to Feed the Hungry (www.feedingac.org/donate, or to First Baptist Church of Rome.
