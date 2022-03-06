Mrs. Gwendolyn Elizabeth "Gwen" Surratt, age 93, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Surratt was born in Anson County, NC, on June 11, 1928, daughter of the late John Wilson Smith and the late Fanny Hutcheson Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billy Poplin Surratt, by a son, Billy Surratt, Jr., and by a brother, Ben Smith. Mrs. Surratt retired from Northwest Regional Hospital where she was a Utilization Review Coordinator for over 15 years. She loved gardening and had quite the home garden at her house. Mrs. Surratt was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Rome. Survivors include her 2 children, Ann Kent (Robert), Rome, and Farris Surratt, M.D. (MaryLu), Honolulu, HI; 8 grandchildren, Hannah Kent, Matthew Surratt, Page Surratt, Meredith Sunnanonta, Anne Surratt, David Surratt, Elizabeth Surratt and Rachel Surratt; 7 great-grandchildren; her brother, John Smith (Joy); several nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Surratt will be cremated and the family will hold a private service at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
