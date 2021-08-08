J. Roger Sumner, age 91, passed away on August 5th, 2021, a day that also marks his 70th wedding anniversary with his wife, Mary Ruth. Mr. Sumner was born on May 21, 1930, in Tribbey, Kentucky. He graduated from Owensboro Highschool and earned a B.S. from Western Kentucky University in 1952. Upon graduation, he received a commission as lieutenant in the U.S. Airforce, reporting to the Robbins Airforce Base in Warner Robbins, Georgia, where he served as a Personnel and Aircraft Maintenance officer. He completed post graduate work at The University of Georgia, Purdue University, and Ohio State University. Mr. Sumner's business career spanned forty-one years with Inland Container Cooperation. In 1955, he was sent to Rome, Georgia as a personnel manager. He became Plant Superintendent before being transferred to Gettysburg, PA and then Middletown, Ohio as Production Manager, and to Ashtabula, Ohio as Plant General Manager. In 1970, he was transferred back to Rome where he remained the General Manager until his retirement in 1995. In Rome, Mr. Sumner was an active member of civic community affairs and statewide organizations. His service at Floyd Medical Center covers three decades. He was chairman of the board of the Hospital Authority, chairman of the Resources Board, and chairman of Floyd Health Care Management, Inc. The Sumner Chapel was named in his honor to celebrate his service at FMC. During this time, Mr. Sumner was also a trustee for the Georgia Hospital Association where he received the Distinguished Service Award. For a decade, Mr. Sumner was a trustee of Shorter College (University), serving as chairman of the finance committee and a member of the executive committee before becoming chairman of the board. He was co-chairman for the Randall Minor Fine Arts Center fund drive, division chairman for Darlington School's Sustaining Fund campaign, and chairman of the advisory council for the Center of Economic Education at Berry College and the board of trustees for the Georgia Fund for Independent Colleges. He served on the executive committee of the Northwest Georgia Council of Boy Scouts, served as vice president of the exploring, administration programs, and received the Silver Beaver Award. In 1991, Mr. Sumner received the Rome Heart of the Community Award as well as the YMCA Distinguished Service Award. He was a lifetime member of the Greater Rome Chamber of Commerce where he led and served on several committees. He was an advisory director at Home Federal Savings Bank, First Union, and Wachovia Banks. He was the Northwest Georgia area chairman for the Georgia Committee for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve in the U.S. Department of Defense. He was a member of the Coosa Country Club, the Prince Club, and the Rome Rotary Club where he served as president in 1982 and received the Paul Harris Fellow award. His board memberships include, Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, Georgia Business and Industry Association, Rome Jaycees, American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, Rome Council for the Arts, United Way, Rome Area Industrial Development Commission, Floyd Development Authority, and the Greater Rome Existing Industry Association. He served as Vice President for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. He was an active member of Second Avenue Baptist Church where he was elected Deacon Emeritus, served on committees, and taught Sunday School for many years. He served as Brotherhood president and church training director. Roger Sumner is survived by his wife Mary Ruth (née Page) of Cane Valley, Kentucky and a large family. His family includes a son, Dr. Randolph Sumner of Rome (wife Dr. Susan Butler-Sumner), the late Dr. Brian Sumner of New York City (wife Leslee Caldwell Sumner), and daughter, Melanie Sumner of Rome (late husband David Marr.) Grandchildren: Allison Landers (Raleigh), Aaron Sumner (Savannah), Mimi Luce (St. Simons Island), Nathan Sumner (Grand Blanc) Zoe Marr (Indianapolis), Rider Marr (Rome), Scarlett Sumner (Athens), Lawson Sumner (Atlanta), Esther Sumner (Rome), and the late Spenser Sumner (Rome.) Great grandchildren: Ella, Jaxson, Carson Cooke (Raleigh); Hudson, Chandler, Ethan Sumner (Savannah); Hadleigh, Beckett Luce (St. Simons); Elise, Ruby, Holly (Grand Blanc); Daxton (Rome). Niece and nephews include: Gayle Frey (KY), Bradley (TN), Stephen (KY). A family interment service will be held at noon on Saturday, August 14 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of refreshments and fellowship Saturday morning from 9 until 10 A.M. in the fellowship hall of the church. The celebration of life service will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. on August 14 at Second Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Lamar Barden officiating. The family will receive friends at Daniels Funeral Home on Friday, August 13 from 4 - 7. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Floyd Health Care Foundation, P.O. Box 233, Rome, GA 30162, or Second Avenue Baptist Church Endowment and Building Fund, 823 E. Second Ave., Rome, GA 30161.