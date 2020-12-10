James H. Sturwold passed away on October 2, 2020. He was 99 years old. He was born on March 21, 1921. He resided in Detroit, MI, Rome, GA, Timber Pines, FL, and lastly back in Rome, GA. He was a WWII Veteran having served in the Army's 2nd Infantry during the Battle of the Bulge, a businessman working in the carpet and rug industry, and an avid golfer. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Sue Sturwold, his parents Robert and Della Rose Sturwold, brothers Bob and Chuck Sturwold, and sister Helen Quinn. He is survived by his sister Dorothy Wlozsek, sons Gordon Sturwold and Jim Sturwold (Ellen), daughters Nancy Sturwold and Janet Philbin (Mike), grandsons Nick and Joe Sturwold, and many nieces and nephews. He was a lifelong Catholic and was a parishioner at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Rome, Ga. A memorial mass is planned at St. Catharine's Catholic Church in Columbus, OH. He will be interred at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Rome, Ga. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice.