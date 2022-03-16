James (Jim) Warren Stuff, age 94, passed away on March 4, 2022 at his home in Rome, GA. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 9, 1927, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia Carnes Stuff, his parents Ruth Hollinger and Hervey Blaine Stuff, and sister Naomi Eileen Swanson. He is survived by his children, Bobbie S. Garrett (Greg) of Rome, GA, Karin S. McLamb of Youngsville, NC, James R. Stuff (Catherine) of Sandy Springs, GA, and Adam W. Stuff of Greenville, SC. Also surviving are grandchildren, Michael R. Garrett (Suzanne) of Rome, GA, P. Casey Garrett (Susie) of Rome, GA, Wade J. McLamb of Orlando, FL, Brady C. Bush (Aaron) of Wendell, NC, Morgan B. McLamb of Raleigh, NC; and 9 great-grandchildren. Jim, a 1950 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point enjoyed a successful 50 year career in construction. He was an avid private pilot and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and playing golf. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Sondra Mosley, his caregiver for the past 2 years. Both Jim and his wife Pat will be interred at West Point at a later date. Memorial donations to the West Point Association of Graduates can be made in Jim's name to WPAOG - Baseball Fund, 698 Mills Rd., West Point, NY 10996.
