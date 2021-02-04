Tyler M. Studstill - 17 of Lakeland, Georgia went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 03, 2021. Tyler was born July 21, 2003, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and was a senior at Darlington School in Rome, Georgia where he was a member of the baseball team. He was loved by everyone he met and had a true gift of making people smile and laugh. He enjoyed hunting and fishing but spending time with his friends and riding around on the farm were his favorite things. He was preceded in death by his uncle, John Maier. Survivors Include: Parents: Justin & Haynes Studstill; 2 Sisters: Lauren Alden Studstill, Annalee Studstill; Brother: Benton Studstill, all of Lakeland, GA; Maternal Grandparents: Herman "Armin" & Alden (Morris) Maier, III of Rome, GA; Paternal Grandparents: Danny & Janet Studstill of Nashville, GA; Uncles & Aunts: Herman "Armin" & Karen Maier, IV of Mill Valley, CA, Alden Maier Parsons of Raleigh, NC, Chase Studstill of Nashville, GA; Paternal Great Grandmothers: Hilda Studstill of Lakeland, GA, LaVann Gaskins of Lakeland, GA; and a number of cousins and extended family members. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 Sunday in the Lakeland United Methodist Church and will be livestreamed on the Music Funeral Services and Lakeland United Methodist Church Facebook pages. All are welcome to attend the graveside service at 3:00 PM at the Studstill Family Cemetery near their home at 172 N. Pecan St., Lakeland, Ga. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the funeral home. Messages of comfort may be shared online at www.musicfuneralservices.com. The Studstill family is being served by the professional and caring staff of Music Funeral Services, Lakeland, Georgia.
+1