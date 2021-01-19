In the early morning hours of Monday, January 18th, 2021, Deborah Darlene Studdard, 57, transitioned from this earthly home to her heavenly home after a courageous battle with COVID-19. Deborah was born in Rome, GA on March 14, 1963 to Luther (Luke) Studdard and Kay Chambers Studdard. She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Jess and Katherine Chambers, also of Rome. Deborah was a 1981 graduate of Pepperell High School. She played trumpet in the Pepperell Marching Band and enjoyed band competitions even after graduation. She was very athletic, excelling in every sport she played. She refereed, umpired and coached, loving every minute of it. She was a UGA football fanatic having one room dedicated to nothing but UGA memorabilia dating back to Vince Dooley-Go Dawgs! Deborah was also a successful Student Pastor at Without Walls in Cartersville. She enjoyed taking her group to The Ramp, a ministry led by Karen Wheaton and anything that would encourage students to follow the Lord. She also enjoyed working the monthly food give away at GraceLife Church in Marietta. She was a lifelong member of North Rome Church of God. She is survived by her loving parents, Luther (Luke) and Kay Studdard, Lindale; by her brother who loved her deeply, Cary Studdard, Atlanta, and by her sweet little fur baby, Georgia; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends; 4 very special friends, Angie Boyd, Amanda Womack, Brayden Shepherd, and Michael Gayton. Deborah's Homegoing service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at North Rome Church of God with her brother, Cary Studdard, and former pastor, Tim McKinley officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until time for the service. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers include Jeff Sims, Chris Sims, Gary Daniels, Tim McKinley, Levi McKinley and Cary Studdard. Randy Brooks, lead pastor of GraceLife in Marietta, will lead the interment. The family would like to thank the many nurses and staff of Floyd Medical Center for their care during her time there. Most of all, we would like to say thank you to the many people who called, texted, and prayed for Deborah during this most difficult and unforeseen time for our family. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of her arrangements.
