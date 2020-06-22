Cary Denver Striblin, age 67, of Rome passed away March 23, 2020 at a local hospital. Cary was born on July 28, 1952 in Lee County AL., to the late Eugene Striblin Sr. and Kate Toney Foster. He was preceded in death by a son: Jason Striblin; and brother: Eugene Striblin, Jr. Survivors include spouse: Becky Kemble; children: David Striblin, James Holt, Misty Davis, and Stefanie Faulk; 11 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brothers: Larry Striblin, Eddie Striblin, and Randy Striblin; sister: Melinda Striblin; several nieces and nephews also survive. Memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday June 26, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Adam Colston officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service hour on Friday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
