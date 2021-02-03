On the morning of Monday, February 1st, 2021, Patrick "Pat" Stephen Stone, 66 years young, began his soul journey back to his Heavenly home. Patrick was born on July 3, 1954 to Frances Marion Stone and Henry Oscar Stone. Patrick was a life force. A true life giver to anyone he met. When he was 13, he gave his heart and soul to Jesus. He knew he wanted to be a good husband, father and friend - and he succeeded in each one. The talents to lead and to sing are what inspired his journey into music education. He graduated from Lee College, Cum Laude (Now Lee University) in 1983. He spent a lifetime taking care of his family and many friends while serving God through music. His life and love were heard through the songs he wrote and played, the way he laughed, the stories he told and the family he chose in friends along the way. That legacy will continue through the hands and voices of those he taught. What a truly beautiful legacy it is. He is survived by his loving and kind wife, Thindia Ann Stone in 45 years of marriage; children, Sherra Leanne Stone Lattig and son-in-law, Aaron Lattig, Stephen Marc Stone and Shauna Lennae Stone; grandchildren, Kierlyn, Garren, Kadence, Kenna and Emily; and his countless friends as well as his Lee Singers family. He joins several loved ones in Heaven including his beloved grandson, Zachary London Stone and daughter-in-law, Krista Anne Stone. Patrick's memorial will be held at noon on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Gracelife Church, 1083 Allgood Road, Marietta, Ga 30062 The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, kindness and the love for our family. We are truly blessed.