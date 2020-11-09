Daniel Ross Stivers, age 70 passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife and family. Dan was born in Checotah, OK on June 8, 1950. He was the son of the late Betty Jo Brewer and Roy Lee Stivers. He served in the Army as an airborne medic and retired from the Carpenters Local Union 225 at the age of 62. A special thank you to the Davita team, Helping Hands, All Ways Caring and to Heyman Hospice Services who were all a great support to both Dan and his family. And especially to his family and friends both near and far who helped Dan to transition peacefully. We will announce a memorial service at a later date.