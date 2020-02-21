Mrs. Bobbye Tate Stipe, 90, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born October 12, 1929 in Scooterville, GA (Worth County), daughter of the late Robert Lee Tate and Corinne Stanford Tate. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lauren Stipe, Sr. on July 17, 2009, her sister Margaret Morris, and two brothers Charles Tate and Jimmy Tate, and a Great Granddaughter Adeline Leigh Carver. She was a registered nurse (RN) and retired from Floyd Home Health in Rome. She was active in nursing her entire life, at various times working for the American Red Cross bloodmobile, the Georgia Head Start program, and as a volunteer for the American Diabetes Association. Mrs. Stipe was an active and faithful member of the Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Rome, an active member of the Georgia Power Ambassadors, and was an active volunteer throughout the community, including Special Olympics, Rome-Floyd County Community Kitchen, and assistance at the polls during elections. Survivors include a daughter Leigh Carver and her husband Marc of Waleska, GA, and a son Ken Stipe and his wife Cindy of Cartersville, GA. Surviving Grandchildren are Jacob Carver and his wife Angela, David Carver, and Meghan Stipe. The family will receive friends at Daniel's Funeral Home in Rome on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1:00pm until 2:30pm. Funeral services will be held at the graveside at 3:00pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens in Rome. Serving as pallbearers will be Tom Stipe, Brad Sartin, Marc Sartin, and Bill McClanahan. Honorary pallbearers will be Wallace Hanson and Vaudry Sartin. Honorary pallbearer in Memoriam will be Tommy Voyles. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Service information
Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Daniel's Funeral Home
901 E 2nd Ave SW
Rome, GA 30161
Feb 23
Graveside Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
3:00PM
Oaknoll Cemetery
Shorter Avenue
Rome, GA 30165
