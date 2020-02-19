Rev. Joe F. Stevens Jr., age 90, of Eastman passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at his residence, 892 Dublin Hwy, Eastman, Ga 31023. A reception will follow the service at the Eastman First United Methodist Church. Rev. Stevens was born December 10, 1929 in Newnan, Georgia, to the late Julia Stokes Stevens and Joe Frank Stevens Sr. He was a retired Methodist Minister serving churches in both north and south Georgia, most recently serving the Elko Charge; Elko UMC, Snow UMC, and Grovania UMC. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Following his military service he worked as an insurance agent, two years as the campus minister in Valdosta, twenty-six years as a Mental Health Councelor with the State of Georgia. He then served twenty-two years as "Part Time Local Pastor' at several United Methodist Churches. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan Faulk Stevens; children, Mike Stevens, Mitch Stevens, Julie Frazier, and Matthew Stevens; Twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The family request the omission of flowers and contributions made to your favorite charity. Hardy-Towns Funeral Home of Eastman is in charge of arrangements. www.hardy-towns.com.
