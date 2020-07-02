Mr. Dewey Lee Stevens, 96, died July 2, 2020 at Floyd Medical Center. He was born Nov. 20, 1923 in Rome, Ga. to the late Clemmie Horton and Dewey Lee Stevens Sr. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Jacquelyn S. Polak and her husband Ed Polak. Mr. Stevens was married to Dorothy Hancock Stevens on June 30 1951 and they celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. He graduated from Rome High School in 1940. He attended Oglethorpe University in Atlanta ,GA and played varsity baseball there before enlisting in the United States Army to serve as an accountant during World War II. After his service to his country, he returned to the United States and graduated from Auburn University in 1947. He was co-owner of Latham Plumbing & Heating for 39 years before retiring in 1986. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, and active in the Scrap Iron Bible Class and the Fidelis Class. He was a longtime member and past President and Treasurer of the Rome Lions Club. In addition to his wife, survivors include his daughter Linda S. Albrecht (Jon T.) and his son Charles E. Stevens (Stephanie Hunt); grandchildren Natalie Albrecht Lee, Rosemary Albrecht, Christy Albrecht, Theresa Merritt Stevens, Mark Thomas Stevens, James Lee Stevens and Spruell Hancock Stevens; nieces Susan T. Seufert (Ken), Mary P. Sottilare (Mike) and Elizabeth P. English (John); his sister-in-law Lyndall H. Bush and nephew Michael Bush. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Eastview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rome Lions Club or First Baptist Church of Rome. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.