Mrs. Lorene Lanier Stephenson, age 93, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Stephenson was born in Chattooga County, Georgia on June 12, 1926, daughter of the late Leo Lanier, Sr. and the late Fannie Lunsford Lanier. She was also preceded in death on June 10, 2000, by her husband, James Stephenson, to whom she was married on October 2, 1948. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church where she was part of the Hope Sunday School Class and the Joy Makers. Mrs. Stephenson was a homemaker for most of her life, and after her daughters were grown, she worked for the Floyd County Clerk's Office until her retirement. Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Holbrook (Gus), Rome, and Marcia Mollere (Ben), Coral Gables, FL; four grandchildren, Bill Holbrook, Blake Holbrook, Taylor Mollere and Jordan Mollere; three great grandchildren,, Hallie, Camille and Harrison; a brother, Leo Lanier, Jr., (Reita), Summerville; a sister, Marlene Gamblin (Tommy), Chattanooga; nieces and nephews. In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all services will be private. Interment will be at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, 314 Burnett Ferry Road, SW, Rome, GA 30165. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.