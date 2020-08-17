Joseph Rufus Stephens, son of W. Russell and Maud Stephens, passed away on August 17, 2020. He was a faithful servant of his Lord and Master, Jesus Christ, and is now in the presence of his heavenly Father. Mr. Stephens was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Betty Jean Turner Stephens. He was the father of Alice Nell Stephens Pulliam, grandfather to Carrie Elizabeth Pulliam and Mary Alice Pulliam Cooper, and a great-grandfather, known as "Pea-Paw", to triplets Eleanor Grace, Virginia Ann, and Kathryn Beth, now 21 months old. Mr. Stephens was also pre-ceded in death by 2 brothers, Vernon Stephens and Bobby Stephens, and 2 sisters, Ellen Turner and Sarah Johnston, and was an uncle, great uncle, and great-great uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. He treasured everyone in his family and always enjoyed spending time with them on any occasion. Rufus, as most knew him, was a kind, easy going and patient man. As a fellow co-worker once said, "There's a right way, a wrong way, and a Rufus way" when it comes to figuring out tough carpentry situations. He rocked numerous babies in the Second Avenue Baptist Church nursery and lived to see many of those babies become adults with children of their own. He was a farmer, a gardener, a builder with Garner Brothers Construction, a carpenter all his life, a naval signalman in WWII, a Deacon, a Sunday school helper, a choir member, and a faithful attender of Spring Creek Baptist Church and for most of his life at Second Avenue Baptist Church. Rufus never met a stranger, and one of the first questions he always asked was "where do you go to church"? He was always famous for the many vegetables he grew in his bountiful garden, and was always willing to share. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends Friday evening August 21, 2020 at Daniel's Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. Services will be held Saturday August 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Second Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Monty Stallins officiating. Interment will follow at Floyd Memorial Gardens in Rome. Those serving as pallbearers are the nephews of the Turner and Stephens family.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Stephens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.