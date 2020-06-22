Mr. Charles W. "Buddy" Steadman, age 87, of Rome, GA, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Steadman was born in Rome, GA on January 2, 1933, the son of the late Thomas Lee Steadman and the late Jessie Victoria Mathis Steadman. He worked for Complete Auto Transit in Doraville, GA for 40 years before retiring. He served his country in the United States Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Sue Steadman. He is survived by his daughters, Peggy Sue Decker (Danny) of Summerville, Marsha Lea Watkins (Bobby) of Cartersville and Mariea Jo Chamlee of Summerville; his grandchildren, Ashley Decker, Jared Decker (Charity), Abigail Decker, Jesse Watkins (Alex), Ellie Coulter (Chaz), Stephen Chamlee and Courtney Watkins (A.J.); eleven great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Pastor Danny Decker officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. Mr. Steadman will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 12 pm until the service time. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the funeral home on Thursday at 1:30 pm and include: Stephen Chamlee, Jared Decker, Jesse Watkins, Bobby Watkins, A.J. Watkins and Chaz Coulter. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
