Virginia Elliott Spector passed away at age 95 on July 10 at Redmond Hospital. She was survived by her two children, Julie Spector Windler and Tom Spector, 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Ben Elliott, her sisters, Ruth and Mary Lee, her brother, Ben, and by her husband of 72 years, Sam Spector. Born in Miami in 1924, Virginia Elliott was raised in Rome where she graduated from Girls' High School in 1941 with high honors. During WWII she worked for the signal corps in the Panama Canal zone where she began a life of extensive international travels beginning with a military-plane ride to Peru. After the war, Virginia moved to Washington, D.C. where she met her future husband, Sam. They lived and worked for the U. S. State Department in both Washington and London before moving back to Rome to participate in the family business of developing the Garden Lakes community. Virginia received a bachelors degree from George Washington University and a Masters in Library Science from Emory University. She worked for many years as a librarian at both Berry and Shorter Colleges, and later volunteered at both the Rome-Floyd Library and the women's auxiliary at Floyd Hospital. She will be remembered by her family and friends as a person both of tremendous intelligence and natural grace coupled with an adventurous spirit. Her beloved son-in-law Frank Windler conducted a graveside service for immediate family on July 13, 2020. Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, had charge of the funeral arrangements.
