Ms. Jennifer Elaine South, age 50, of Lindale, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Ms. South was born in Rome, GA on February 1, 1970, daughter of Sandra Trammell Floyd and the late John Gary South. She received her Associates Degree in Human Service from Georgia Highlands College and before her retirement she worked at Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital as a Medical Tech. Survivors include her partner of 30 years, Todd Green, Lindale; a son, Zachary Todd Green (Blake West), Trion; her mother, Sandra Trammell Floyd, Cedartown; 3 sisters, Ramona Allen, Cedartown, Tammy Worthy, Buchanan, and Teresa South, Cedartown; 1 brother, Gary "Skip" South, Cedartown; nieces and nephews. Ms. South will lie-in-state on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel from 5pm until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Following the receiving of friends and in accordance with Ms. South's wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Trey Stephens officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Jennifer South as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.