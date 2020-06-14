Mr. Louis Anthony "Tony" Souder, Sr., age 62, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Souder was born in Rome, GA on September 22, 1957, son of the late Hudon and Nora Mae Wigley Souder. He was also preceded in death by his biological father, Louis Anthony Warren. Mr. Souder attended East Rome High School. Prior to his becoming disabled, he was employed with the International Brotherhood of Operating Engineers Local #926 in Atlanta. He was of the Christian faith. Survivors include his wife, the former Amy Lucille Mull, to whom he was married on February 15, 1986; a daughter, Julie Blankenship (Clay), Aragon; a son, Louis Anthony "Tony" Souder, Jr. (Shannon), Centre, AL; 4 grandchildren, Kayla Souder Crider (Brennan), Rock Run, AL, Louis Anthony "Trey" Souder, III, Rome, Travis and Jake Blankenship, both of Aragon; a great grandson, Wyatt Crider, Rock Run, AL; a sister, Brenda Tucker, Kingston; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Les Walker officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. Mr. Souder will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 4 until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Ben Johnson, Kevin Gibson, Claude Wade, Brennan Crider, Dusty Mullinax, and Josh Bush. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Souder Sr. Louis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.