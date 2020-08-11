Mrs. Amy Lucille Mull Souder, age 60, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Souder was born in Rome, GA on June 17, 1960, daughter of the late Gilbert John Mull and the late Doris Barnett Mull. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Louis Anthony "Tony" Souder, Sr., and by her brother, William David Mull. Mrs. Souder was a 1978 Honor Graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale. She was a cheerleader and was 1977-78 Homecoming Queen. Mrs. Souder was employed with Kroger here in Rome for over 20 years and at the time of her retirement, she was the Meat Department Manager. She was a friend to many and was of the Christian faith. She grew up attending First Baptist Church of Lindale. Survivors include her daughter, Julie Blankenship (Clay), Aragon; step-son; Louis Anthony "Tony" Souder, Jr. (Shannon), Centre, AL; 4 grandchildren, Kayla Souder Crider (Brennan), Rock Run, AL, Louis Anthony "Trey" Souder, III, Rome, Travis and Jake Blankenship, both of Aragon; a great grandson, Wyatt Crider, Rock Run, AL; 2 sisters, Sue Mull Edwards (Harry), Cave Spring, and Lucy Mull Rakestraw, Rome; brother, Roger Mull, Sequim, WA; sister-in-law, Cheryl Holley Mull, Aragon; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Les Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 12 noon until 1:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 1:30pm and include: John Mull, Ben Mull, Ben Johnson, Claude Wade, Dax Bagley, and Brennan Crider. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
