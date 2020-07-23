Mr. James Joseph Sorber, age 80, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Mr. Sorber was born in Larksville, Pennsylvania on January 8, 1940, son of the late Miriam Sipple Sorber and the late Doyle Sorber. Mr. Sorber was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Prior to his retirement, he was owner and President of Shower Doors Unlimited, Inc. James graduated from Rutgers University where he received a Design Engineer Degree. He served our country in the U. S. Air Force, with the Strategic Air Command unit. Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Linda Sorber; children, Zoe Zagorski, Jennifer Kolatac (Michael), Kim Miller (Glenn), Jamie Sorber; grandchildren, Trinity Sorber, Olivia Kolatac, Evan Miller, Kaya Sorber, Brooke Miller, and Serene Sorber. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of James Sorber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.