Jasmine Anne Sommer, born April 30, 1949 passed away peacefully at home on August 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Tony, sister and brother-in-law Sara and Wade Carpenter, niece and nephew Susanna and Daniel Carpenter, stepchildren Kristy and Michael Sommer, and their children Anna, Gabriella, Sebastian and Betty, and also by an extensive network of relatives all over the world including half-sisters, cousins and their children. Jasmine was born in Karachi Pakistan and was the eldest child of Akbar Patel and Doris Jacqueline Miller. She was a descendant on her mother's side of the Sixth Earl of Mar, an 18th century Scottish leader of the Jacobite cause. Her maternal grandfather was a chartered accountant from Salford, near Manchester, England. On her father's side, her grandfather was a revered Indian doctor, Dr. Rajabally Patel who was the personal physician to Mahatma Ghandi. The family has numerous physicians who still practice in India and London. At the age of seven Jasmine moved to London, England where she attended St. Anne's School for Girls and Chiswick Polytechnic. Jasmine moved to the United States and earned a bachelor's degree in Insurance from Georgia State University in Atlanta Georgia. Later in life she attended the University of Queensland in Australia where she earned her Juris Doctor degree and was appointed to the High Court as a barrister. She was also a published author and earned a Master's degree in Philosophy and published the following books" Homesteaders, The Pioneering History of The Sommer Family of Yandina Queensland 1865 - 1995 Keen Eye, Steady Hand, The history of the North Arm Rifle Club Jasmine later settled in Rome Georgia with her husband Tony where she worked in medical malpractice insurance as litigation support until her retirement. In late 2018 Jasmine was diagnosed with cancer and fought a brave battle until July 2020 when she had a massive stroke which ultimately resulted in her untimely death. Jasmine loved to travel and had friends and relatives all over the world. She and Tony took a trip around the world and met many of their relatives. Jasmine was kind and generous. She also had a household of pets. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 23,2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Daniel's Funeral Home.
