Mrs. Wydean Barbara Jean Smith, age 84, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family. Mrs. Smith was born in Fort Payne, Alabama on April 12, 1937, the daughter of the late John Lewis Burt and the late Lillie Mae Vaughn Burt. Mrs. Smith was a member of Mt. Alto Baptist Church. She focused on making a good home for her husband and children. Then as they got older, she went to work as a seamstress at the Hen House. After retirement, she loved traveling with her husband, Buddy, not only all 50 states, but worldwide as well. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Buddy Smith, by her brothers, J. L. Burt, Howard Burt, and Ray Burt, and by her sisters, Edith Day, and Judy Burt. Survivors include her children, Michael Smith (Navaughnia), Jackie Milster (Jim), Jeff Smith (Carmen) and Cindy Cowan (Shane); her grandchildren, Allison Moore (Chad) and Rev. Matt Smith (Katie), all of Rome, GA, Dr. Lauren Cochran of St. Petersburg, FL, Jacob Smith (Shelby) and Kaitlyn Cowan; her great grandchildren, Tyler Moore, Bryce Moore, Emma Moore, Izzy Smith and A.C. Smith, all of Rome, GA; her brothers, Roger Burt (Susan), M. H. Burt, and Charles "Cotton" Burt; her sister, Sandra Ledwell (James); numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 4:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with Dr. Frank Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Sunday from 2:00 pm until the service time. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, at 3:30pm on Sunday and include: Jeff Smith, Jacob Smith, Matt Smith, Tyler Moore, Bryce Moore, Chad Moore, and A. C. Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Burt, M. H. Burt, and Roger Burt. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.