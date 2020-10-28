Jonathan A. Smith, Sr. age 31, of White Ga, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Mr. Smith was born on April 24, 1989, the son of Brennon Smith and Delores Herring Smith. He was owner operator of J. A. Smith Contractors. Jonathan was a 2007 graduate of Armuchee High School. He was a family man making his family first, always working hard to build a legacy. Jonathan's sons were his pride and joy. Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stewart and Catherine Smith. Jonathan is survived by his wife of 9 years, Kelsey Walker Smith; two sons: Jonathan A. Smith II and Rhett W. Smith; his father, Brennon E. Smith, Sr. and his mother, Delores Herring Smith; his brothers, Brennon Smith, Jr. and Shelby R. Smith, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Glenn and Misty Smith. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Funeral services for Jonathan Smith will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Pastor Stanley Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Visitation for Jonathan will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 11:00 am until the funeral hour at Salmon Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Justen Crowe, Clinton Kilgore, Justin Bolt, Tyler Smith, Brennon Smith, Jr. and Shelby Smith. Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jonathan A. Smith, Sr.
