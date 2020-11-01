Jonathan A. Smith, Sr. age 31, of White Ga, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Mr. Smith was born on April 24, 1989 the son of Brennon Smith and Delores Herring Smith. He was owner operator of J. A. Smith Contractors. Jonathan was a 2007 graduate of Armuchee High School. He was a family man making his family first, always working hard to build a legacy. Jonathan's sons were his pride and joy. Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stewart and Catherine Smith. Jonathan is survived by his wife of nine years, Kelsey Walker Smith; two sons, Jonathan A. Smith, II, and Rhett W. Smith; mother, Delores Herring Smith; father, Brennon E. Smith, Sr. and wife, Julie; two brothers, Brennon Smith, Jr., and Shelby R. Smith; grandmother, Inge Herring Mains; father-in-law Scott Boyd, and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Misty and Glenn Smith. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Funeral services for Jonathan Smith will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with Pastor Stanley Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Visitation for Jonathan will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 11:00 am until the funeral hour at Salmon Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Justen Crowe, Clinton Kilgore, Justin Bolt, Tyler Smith, Brennon Smith, Jr. and Shelby Smith Salmon Funeral Home is honored to service the family of Jonathan A. Smith, Sr.
