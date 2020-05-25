Mr. Richard Terry Smith, age 80, of Lindale, GA, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Smith was born in Rome, GA on December 7, 1939, son of the late Charlie Marion Smith and the late Bertie Mae Roberts Smith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Smith, by a daughter, Julie Mixon, and by 3 siblings, Iris Zimmerman, Jim Smith, and Gene Smith. Mr. Smith was a veteran of the United States Army and before retirement, was a heating and air technician with B & W Mechanical. He was a member of Plumbers, Pipefitters & Service Technicians Local Union #72 and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include his daughter, Lynn Little (James), Lindale; a granddaughter, Felisha Carter (Caleb), Lindale; 3 great-grandchildren, Caleb Carter, Jr., Kaylynn Carter and Ruby Carter, all of Lindale; 5 sisters, Marion Whittle, Rome, Nancy Brooks, Alabama, Sheila Baker, Silver Creek, Vickye Rayburn, Augusta, and Eleanor West, Rome; a brother, Decky Smith, Rome; numerous nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Smith will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the Floyd County P.A.W.S., 99 North Avenue, Rome, GA 30161. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of arrangements.
+2
+2