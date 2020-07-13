Peggy Joyce Smith, age 85, of Jacksonville FL. Formerly of Rome passed away Tuesday July 14, 2020 Peggy was born on April 19, 1935 in Floyd County to the late Earl V. Fricks and Ruby Williams Fricks. She was employed by Greenwood Mills as a secretary for many years. Survivors include daughter: Pamela Mongeon, of Jacksonville FL.; grandchildren: Dustin (Mindy) Free, Meredith (Chad) Walker, Joe (Britney) Anderson, and Jason (Heidi); great grandchildren: Ty Walker, Rylee Walker, Anslee Walker, Gabrielle Anderson, Dallas Anderson, Gavin Anderson, Dylan Anderson, Lily Free; sister: Ethel Lovell, and Frances Bowman. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday July 18, 2020 at Floyd Memory Gardens with Rev. Herman Stamey officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
