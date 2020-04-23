Mrs. Patricia Marie Alred Smith, age 61, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, in a local hospital. Mrs. Smith was born in Cartersville, GA on March 16, 1959, daughter of the former Edith Ely and Melvin Thomas Alred. An award-winning floral designer in Georgia and Tennessee, Mrs. Smith worked locally for several years with Flowers by Jacki and Bussey's Flowers. She was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Allen Smith, Jr., on December 25, 2013. Survivors include her daughter, Jessica Doolittle (Ryan), Flintstone, GA; 2 grandchildren, Colt and Miles Doolittle, Flintstone, GA; her parents, Edith and Melvin Alred, Rome; a sister, Annette Drennon, Silver Creek; a brother, Kelly Alred, Rome; nieces and nephews. In accordance with state and federal guidelines, all services will be private. The Rev. Bobby Boswell will officiate with interment in Rome Memorial Park. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
