Mrs. Patricia Ann "Pat" Williams Smith, age 71, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Mrs. Smith was born on March 10, 1950, in Floyd County, GA, daughter of the late Henry Williams and the late Dorothy Carver Williams Holmes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Jack "Ted" Smith, Jr., by a daughter, Helen Cerritos, by her stepfather, Jack Holmes, and by 3 siblings, Juanita Gentry, Michael Williams and Leroy Williams. Mrs. Smith retired from the Floyd County School System after 22 years of driving a school bus. She loved karaoke, sewing, cooking, working in her yard, and any and all things flowers. Mrs. Smith was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include 2 children, Tammy Green (Brian), Rockmart, and Todd Smith (Venetia), Rome; son-in-law, Alfredo Cerritos; 8 grandchildren, Nicole Cerritos, Christopher Cerritos (Angelia), Mateo Cerritos, Timothy Tucker (Crystal), Emily Ball, Johnathan Tucker, Mari Smith and Justin Smith; 12 great-grandchildren, Brandon Ball, Braxton Ball, Cole Beard, Kenzlee Tucker, Crew Tucker, Abigail Tucker, Titus Tucker, Silas Tucker, Kenzington Hicks, Lawson Cerritos, Cara Adams and Eliste Adams; 3 brothers, Bob Williams, Ricky Williams, and Billy Williams; her companion, Dale Payton; honorary granddaughter, Megan Godfrey; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, September 10, 2021, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. John Redding officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5pm until 8pm on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Pallbearers are to assemble by 11:30am on Friday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, and include: Timothy Tucker, Johnathan Tucker, Justin Smith, Christopher Cerritos, Mateo Cerritos and Adrian Ball. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
