Mr. Merroll J. Smith, age 84, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Smith was born in Dekalb County, AL on April 1, 1937, son of the late Opal Oscar Smith and the late Naomi Monroe Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Faye Elizabeth Kilgore Smith, by an infant son, Gregory Merroll Smith, and by a brother, Billy Gene Smith. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Smith was employed for many years with Temple-Inland in Rome. He was a Charter Member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Gen. Nathan B. Forrest Camp #469, here in Rome and was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include 3 sons, James Michael Smith (Susan), Labelle, FL, David Raymond Smith (Mandy Brownlow), Rome, and Jeffrey Scott Smith (Merry), Rome; a sister, Freda Butler, Roswell, GA; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Smith will be cremated, and no formal services will be held. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
