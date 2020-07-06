Matthew Paul "Matt" Smith, age 43, of Rome passed away Friday July 3, 2020 at a local hospital. Matt was born October 18, 1976 to Jeffery Smith and Lucille Rivas Smith. Matt was a devoted father to Phoebe, Paxton, and Savannah. He loved spending as much time with his children as he could. Going to the park, playing video games, watching movies with them, and having tickle fights. He was a wonderful husband that made sure his wife always knew he loved her. He was also very proud of his Mexican Heritage. His hobbies were playing guitar, listening to music, discussing politics, getting together with his family for a cookout, and spending time with all of our rescue animals, especially his dog Maverick. He loved telling cheesy jokes, and his moms' homemade enchiladas and chimichangas. He was very devoted to his faith and his family. The most important thing in the world to him was making sure his kids were taken care of and that they knew they were his life. He was loved deeply and will be greatly missed by us. He learned his love of music from his Dad who was a worship leader. Their dad would often sit with Matt and his siblings singing songs together from a young age. Survivors include his wife: Jessica Ann Smith, children: Paxton Smith-Haynes, Phoebe Smith-Haynes, Savannah Anderson; parents: Jeff and Lucy Smith; siblings: Tony Strattard, Hannah Joy Price, and Dinah Smith. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday July 10, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, with Rev. Herbert Dean officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday July 9, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Tony Strattard, Mark Price, David Libengood, Matt Laippel, and Jacob Smith. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.