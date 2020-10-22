Mr. Johnny Melvin Smith, age 80, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Mr. Smith was born in Floyd County, Georgia on January 6, 1940, son of the late Dock Smith and the late Elizabeth Sanders Smith. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Margie Smith, by a daughter, Tina Smith Gutierrez, and by a brother, Charles Smith. Mr. Smith was of the Baptist faith and worked for several years at Bekaert Steel Corporation in Rome. Survivors include a son, Melvin Smith, Canton; his companion of 20 years, Geneva Hyde, Euharlee; three grandchildren, Chris Smith, Jordan Smith and Amanda Gutierrez; two great grandchildren; a brother, Terry Smith, Rome; nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 2:45pm at Bethel Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville. The Rev. Donnie Summey will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 1 until 2pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and graveside service. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Johnny Smith, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Oct 26
Visitation
Monday, October 26, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 26
Graveside Service
Monday, October 26, 2020
2:45PM
2:45PM
Bethel Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery
450 Iron Hill Road
Taylorsville, GA 30178
450 Iron Hill Road
Taylorsville, GA 30178
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.