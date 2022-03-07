Mr. James Michael "Jimmy" Smith, age 57, of Rome, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 7, 2022. He was a beloved son and brother to his family. Jimmy was born in Rome, Georgia on June 23, 1964, son of Peggy Alexander Reiners and Randy Smith, and stepson of John Reiners. He is survived by his parents, a brother, Keith Smith (Missy), Rome; his sister, Andrea Elene Cooper, Silver Creek; his daughter, Emily Anne Smith, Colorado Springs, CO; his uncle, Charles Alexander (Darlene); his aunt, Joannie Yarbrough (Greg); and several cousins. He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, James & Dussie Smith and George & Annie Mae Alexander; two uncles, Mike Smith and Gene Alexander; and one aunt, Katherine Alexander Jones. Jimmy graduated from Coosa High School and went on to attend Georgia Highlands College. He worked in construction most of his life, including a short time working in Hawaii. Jimmy loved the outdoors, especially fishing and camping. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Myrtle Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 1pm until 1:45pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.