Mrs. Glenda Lou Smith, age 80, of Dayton, TN, passed away on September 15, 2021, at Rhea Medical Center. Originally from Rome, GA, Glenda lived the majority of her adult life in Dayton, TN. She enjoyed golfing trips, reading, and crafting. She loved spending time with family in Rome, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Doshie (Craig) Cole; her brother, Tommy Cole; and her husband, Jack Lamar Smith. Glenda is survived by her children, Philip Alan (Stephanie) Smith of Birmingham, AL, Melanie (Todd) Powers of Dayton, TN, and Kevin (Diane) Smith of Lebanon, TN; three sisters, Barbara Nichols, Diane Golovaty, and Gail Grass; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Tony Cargle will officiate. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 12noon until the funeral hour. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
