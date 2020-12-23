Mr. Buddy Smith, age 91, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. Mr. Smith was born in Crossville, Alabama on February 22, 1929, the son of the late Solomon Clay Smith and the late Magnolia Yearwood Burnett. Mr. Smith was a member of Mt. Alto Baptist Church. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked and retired at General Electric. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Wydean B. Burt Smith; his children, Michael Smith (Navaughnia), Jackie Milster (Jim), Jeff Smith (Carmen) and Cindy Cowan (Shane); his grandchildren, Allison Moore (Chad), Matt Smith (Katie) all of Rome, GA, Lauren Cochran of St. Petersburg, FL, Jacob Smith (Shelby) and Kaitlyn Cowan; his great grandchildren, Tyler Moore, Bryce Moore, Emma Moore, Izzy Smith and A.C. Smith all of Rome, GA. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Tony Waters and Dr. Frank Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Tuesday from 12:00 pm until the service time. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested during the visitation and service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, at 1:30pm on Tuesday and include: Matt Smith, Jacob Smith, Chad Moore, Tyler Moore and Bryce Moore. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
