Mrs. Barbara Ann Smith, age 83 of Rome, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in a local nursing facility. Mrs. Smith was born in Marietta, GA on June 6, 1938, daughter of the late Everett Cecil Rainey and the late Mary Frances Goss Atkins. She retired from the Kroger Food Company after several years of service. She was a member of the Cedar Creek Baptist Church. For many years she was a member of the Acworth Order of the Eastern Star # 455 where she was honored to serve as Worthy Matron in 1989, however at the time of her death she was a member of the Sequoyah Chapter of the Eastern Star in Calhoun, GA. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Carrigan Smith, Jr.; by 2 brothers, Jack Rainey and Mike Rainey; by a sister, Hazel Hefner; and by her son-in-law, Jimmy Kindred. Survivors include: her children, Marie Kindred, Rome, GA, Thomas Henley (Janice), Waco, TX, William Henley (Krista), Walhalla, SC, Scott Smith, Akron, OH, Shannon Smith, Ewa Beach, HI, and Shanie McCarty (Victor), Marietta, GA; 2 brothers, Everett Cecil Rainey, Jr., Wedowee, AL, Jeff Rainey, Calhoun GA; 4 sisters, Yvonne Goss (Rev. Ronald), Calhoun, GA, Kathy Long (Raymond), Rydal, GA, Lynn Gallman (Harold), Calhoun, GA, Ellen Lee (Mark), Calhoun, GA and Phyllis Crandall (Terry), MI; 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Cedar Creek Baptist Church, 54 Folsom Road, Adairsville, GA 30103. The Rev. Gregg Free and the Rev. Ronald Goss will officiate. Interment will follow at 2pm Thursday in the Winkenhoffer Pine Ridge Memorial Park, 2950 North Cobb Parkway Kennesaw, GA 30156. Mrs. Smith will lie in state at the church on Thursday from 10am until time for the service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30am on Thursday, and include: Jesse Kindred, Reuben Kindred, John Woodard, J. R. Woodard, Victor McCarty, and Shelby Henley. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Trending Now
-
'What’ll ya have … What’ll ya have?': The Varsity to be located on Spider Webb Drive in North Rome
-
Patterns of aggressive, impaired driving fuel record levels of wreck deaths in 2021
-
Several seriously injured in U.S 27 wreck near Old Cedartown Road
-
COVID deaths, cases rise locally
-
NWGA Regional Hospital property purchase nears completion
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.