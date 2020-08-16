Katherine "Annette" Coffman Smith, 83, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020. Annette was born August 15,1937 in Rome, GA to Lester Right Coffman and Mary Nell Keel Coffman. She graduated from Rome High School in 1955 and was a member of Second Avenue Baptist Church. She was one of the first female real estate brokers in Rome and started Smith Real Estate in 1973. She ran her successful business for more than 30 years and at the time of her retirement many of her real estate clients had become her lifelong friends. She led the way for many women to be successful in Rome real estate and built many quality homes, wearing her pink hard hat with pride. She was President of the Rome Board of Realtors in 1983 and was inducted into the Realtors Hall of Fame in 2007. Annette had a passion for basketball in her younger years and was a member of the Gamma Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Annette had a great sense of humor, loved to dance and entertain, loved her family and delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was renowned for her Southern cooking, especially her homemade biscuits. Everyone loved to be around her as she would light up any room with laughter. Annette was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Farrell Coffman, a sister, Joann Holbrooks, the fathers of her children, Johnny Walker and Hugh Smith II, and two infant daughters. She is survived by two brothers, Harold Coffman, Jerry Coffman (Linda), a sister, Charlotte Roberson (Jack), a sister-in-law, Betty Coffman Kuykendall, her children Karen Jordan (Peter), Trey Smith (Julie), and Stacey Barnes (Larry). Grandchildren, Gretchen Lobik (Daryl), Matthew McAlister, Blake McAlister (Mary), Courtney Powers (Jason), and Dr. Matthew Jordan, Nate and Charlie Smith, Brennan Cline (Taylor), Great grandchildren, Hannah and Andrew Lobik, Livie McAlister, Harper Grace Mills, and Avery McAlister, as well as many nieces and nephews, whom she adored. Annette was admired by many and she will be forever missed. A memorial Service/Life Celebration to include friends will be at a date to be determined. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Annette Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.