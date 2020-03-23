George Child Slickman, age 97, of Rome, passed away at his residence on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Mr. Slickman was born in Miami, Florida July 12, 1922. He was the son of the late Hubert Walter Slickman and Ruth Child Slickman. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Kathryn S. Carney, and his wife and mother of his children, Bettye Clay Slickman. George graduated from Darlington School, and the University of Georgia, where he was a member of the Red Coat Marching Band and Chi Phi fraternity. He served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy and was stationed in the Pacific from 1943-1946. His love of Japanese art and bonsai was begun during his time in Japan during the occupation. He was honored to be sponsored by his children to attend the WWII memorial in Washington, DC on an Honor Flight in his later years and was featured in "Rome Remembers World War II", a CD produced by News Publishing Co. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 005. Mr. Slickman was a Certified Public Accountant and founding partner of Read, Martin & Slickman, CPA's from which he retired in 1987. He was active in the Rome and National Society of CPAs and ARAF, Associated Regional Accounting Firms. Following his retirement, he continued to work during tax season for many years. A long-time member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Rome, George served as Deacon, Trustee, and Church Treasurer for many years. He recently joined North Broad Baptist Church. George was the oldest member of the Rome Rotary Club, where he served in many capacities and was a Paul Harris Fellow. As a past President of the Rome/Floyd County YMCA, where he enjoyed playing volleyball, George was awarded Life Trustee status. He was a life member of the Chamber of Commerce and a long-time member and former Treasurer of the Coosa Country Club. He served as Treasurer of the Rome Little Theater and was on various casting committees as well as involvement with our community groups, including the United Way and the Rome Area History Museum. George's personal interests were varied. A lifelong UGA Bulldog fan, he and his family enjoyed attending football games and Bowl games. George was an avid New York Yankees fan and enjoyed watching them win! He also enjoyed boating and water skiing, and was a member of the Rome Power Squadron. He and his family took many boating trips on the Tennessee River with the other members of the squadron. Dog racing was an activity George enjoyed as a young man, and he owned several greyhounds as pets over the years. He always enjoyed watching horse races, and attended the Kentucky Derby for over 35 years with his wife, Jane, and friends. In the early 1970's, he bought a thoroughbred race horse named Flight Stripe and enjoyed watching her race throughout the Southeast. Spending time with family at his lake house on Lake Lahusage, Mentone Ala., was another of his favorite pastimes. He passed along the love of this special place to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, who now spend happy days there fishing and swimming. Survivors include his spouse, Jane Cox Slickman, whom he married September 25, 1971; Children, Ruth S. Pinson (Frank), Rome, and George M. K. Slickman (Rista), Bali, Indonesia; Grandchildren, Anna Poyner (Jim) and William Pinson (Courtney) both of Rome, Ravi Slickman (Ronda) and Naomi Lopez (Julio), both of Phoenix, Arizona; Namir Slickman of Bali, Indonesia. He is also survived by twelve great grandchildren. The family sends heartfelt thanks to his loving and faithful caregivers: Ollie Whatley, Lynne Loveless and Deacon Cleveland Powell and Diane Warner, Caregivers Services of Georgia. Thanks also go out to Heyman Hospice Care and the Floyd Medical Center EMS crews. A private graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Oaknoll Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to be made to The First Christian Heritage Fund of the Community Foundation for Greater Rome, 215 Broad St., Suite 105, Rome, GA 30161. Please visit our website at www.daniels-funeralhome.com to make online condolences. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
