Mr. Percy Wallace Skinner, age 72, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Skinner was born in the Queen Vic Hospital, Johannesburg, South Africa on August 30, 1947, son of the late Hector Terrence Skinner and the late Helena Catherina Hattingh Skinner. Percy was named after his grandfather, Percy Wallace Skinner, of which he was very proud. He was the 2nd born of 6 sons and 2 daughters. The Skinner family moved to Bredell plots in 1957 where Percy got to know Connie and her family when they were 9 and 7 years old respectively. Percy started his apprenticeship as a boilermaker in 1964 at the age of 16. He married Connie Meiring during his 2nd year in 1966. He was a member of the Christian Church. There are many steel structures such as mines shafts, overland conveyors and pipes, high rise buildings, industrial buildings, and churches, too many to mention, that stand as a testimony to the work of his hands. Not to mention refrigeration plants for the mining industry and hoppers and bins, vibrating screens and chutes that were shipped around the world for the mining industry and petroleum industry. Percy will be fondly remembered by his wife as "Adam" because he cared for all God's creatures great and small. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Connie Meiring Skinner; a son, Rev. Vincent Skinner (Lisa), West Palm Beach, FL; 2 daughters, Beth Van der Horn (Patrick), Rome and Louise Konne (Didi) Bavaria, Germany; 4 brothers, Heccie, Arnold, Clive and Clarry Skinner, all of South Africa; 3 brothers-in-law, Teddy, Hansie and Piet Meiring, and a sister-in-law, Annatjie Erasmus, all of South Africa; 9 grandchildren, Anthony, Megan, and Melissa Konne, Kevin, Tammy, and Rachel Van der Horn, Michael, Percy, and Ben Skinner; 4 great-grandchildren, Selah and Ellery Skinner, Kassandra Konne and an unborn great-grandchild; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 12 noon in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel with his son, the Rev. Vincent Skinner, officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:30am until time for the service. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
