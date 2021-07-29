Mr. Herschel Dean Siniard, age 76, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Siniard was born in Rome, GA on September 27, 1944, son of the late William Rance Siniard and the late Delmar Shedd Siniard. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Margarette Ann "Doodle" Helton-Siniard, by a daughter, Alisa Jill Browning, and by a brother, Michael Siniard. Mr. Siniard was a 1963 graduate of East Rome High School. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a pipefitter with Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #72. Mr. Siniard attended Unity Baptist Church. Survivors include 4 daughters, Allison Siniard Luke, Jasper, Wendy Siniard, Rome, Jennifer Siniard Patterson (Jimmy), Silver Creek, and Megan Gilbert, Summerville, SC; a brother, Edward Leon Siniard, Rome; 13 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Patrick Sebesta officiating. Interment will follow in Wax Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 1pm until the service hour. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 2:30pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1