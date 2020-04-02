We respectfully announce the passing of Mrs. Jeanette Sims, 94. She transitioned peacefully on March 31, 2020. She was the widower of Claude Sims. She is survived by her son Harold L. Sims, Two Daughters. Ivy Sims (Huff), and Ann Sims (Parker). A private graveside Service will be Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. East View Cemetery, 725 Kingston Ave NE Rome, Georgia. All services will be private in accordance with state and federal guidelines. Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. has full charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Jeanette Sims, please visit Tribute Store.