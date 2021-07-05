Mrs. Doris Eloise Sims, age 89, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Sims was born in Floyd County, GA on May 1, 1932, the daughter of the late Jesse James Cooper and the late Lucille Knowles Brown. She graduated in 1949 from Girl's School. She was a lifelong member of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. She was also a member of Lakeview Homemakers Club. Mrs. Sims worked and retired from Southern Bell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil L. Sims, and by her son, William Joseph Sims. Survivors include her daughter and her husband, Beth Muller and Dr. Rick Muller of Rome; her daughter-in-law, Denise Sims; her grandchildren, Lauren Stone (Ryals) of Rome, Dr. Grant Muller of Austin, TX, Brittany Smith (Ryal) of Gray, GA, and Jordan Brock of Rome; her great grandchildren, Jack Stone, Harrison Stone and Dwight Smith; her special friend, Tracy Bennett. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11:00 am in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Dr. Jimmy Gentry officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Garden Lakes Baptist Church in Mrs. Sims' memory. The family would like to thank the staff of Tapestry Hospice for their love and care of Mrs. Sims. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.