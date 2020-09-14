Mr. Thomas Richard "Tommy" Shores, age 83, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Shores was born in Rome, GA on February 28, 1937, son of the late Thomas Henry Shores and the late Nellie Jewel Scott Shores. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Shiflett Shores, and by a brother, Jacky Paul Shores. Mr. Shores was a 1955 graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale and attended Coosa Valley Technical Institute. He served in the United States Army Reserve for several years. Prior to his retirement, he owned and operated Shores Construction Company for many years. Mr. Shores was a member of Pleasant Hope Baptist Church. Survivors include his daughter, Jenny Dawn Shores, Silver Creek; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks and the Rev. Marlin Gilmer officiating. Interment will follow in Wax Cemetery. Mr. Shores will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 12 noon until 1:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family extends a special "thank you" to the staff of caregivers at Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Shores as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.