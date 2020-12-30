Mrs. Martha Maxine Gingrich Shook, age 93, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Shook was born in Morgan County, AL on November 24, 1927, daughter of the late William Lacey Gingrich and the late Blanche Estelle Rogers Gingrich. She was a homemaker and prior to her retirement, she was a switch operator with Southern Bell Telephone Company. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed riding the Gold Wing Honda motorcycle with Mr. Shook. Mrs. Shook was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Allen Shook, and by her siblings, John Lacey Gingrich, Dorothy Ruth Gingrich and Katherine Willadene Gingrich. Survivors include her husband, Johnny Hiram Shook, to whom she was married on September 23, 1953; a daughter, Rhonda Shook Sizemore, Rochester, NY; a son, James William Shook (Jenny), Rochester, NY; 2 grandchildren, Nicholas Sharman (Katrina) and Ainslee Sharman, (fiancé Logan Sorenson); 3 great-grandchildren, Wyatt Sharman, Avalynn Sorenson and Waylon Sharman; 2 nieces, Becky Warren, North Dakota, and Carol Ann Hedges, Huntsville, AL Graveside services will be held at 2pm (EST) on Monday, January 4, 2021, in Goosepond Cemetery, Scottsboro, AL. The Rev. Clifford Free will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday, January 3, 2021, from 5 until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1