Luther Jackson "Jack" Shields, Jr. age 95, of Hiram, Georgia, formerly of Smyrna, passed away September 2, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Floyd Road Baptist Church in Austell with the Rev. Keith Collins officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA and he will lie in-state Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Floyd Road Baptist Church, Austell, GA.
To plant a tree in memory of Luther Shields as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.