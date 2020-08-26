Kenneth Dwayne Sheppard, age 40, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Ken was born in Rome, Georgia on October 26, 1979, son of Linda Gail Davenport Sheppard and William Joseph Sheppard. He attended Buckhead Church and Church of the Apostles. Ken was the Director of Operations for Furniture Medic in Rome. He was a creative. He loved to cook, build, draw and loved music. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James & Nettie Clyde Davenport, Flay & Velma Richardson, and Jerry Sheppard; and by great grandparents, Oscar & Roberta Fricks and Maryann & Clifford Davenport. Survivors include his former wife, Heather Livingston, who remained his close friend and confidante in the years following their divorce; four sons, Sullivan McNeilly Sheppard, Weston Wakefield Sheppard and Smith Richardson Sheppard, all of Atlanta, and Tristan Davenport Sheppard, Rome; his mother, Linda Sheppard (Alan Beam), Rome; his father, Joe Sheppard (Lisa), Rome; two brothers, Todd Sheppard (Sissy), Rome, and Scott Sheppard (DeeDee), Centre, AL; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Mr. Alex Livingston officiating. Social distancing measures will be followed. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. Ken will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday from 4 until 7pm with social distancing measures being followed. At other hours, the family will be at the residence of Linda and Alan. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday at 2:30pm and include: Active: Grant Sheppard, Stone Sheppard, Chris Chandler, Alex Livingston, Alex Livingston, Jr., and John Arterris. Honorary: Jon Sisson, Keith Sheppard, Corbin Sisson, Clay Sisson, and Josh Payne. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
